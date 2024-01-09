For Parambrata Chatterjee 2024 is another busy year

Actor turned director-producer Parambrata Chatterjee is riding high with an impressive body of work and juggling between projects with equal enthusiasm. This year the prolific actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee will be keeping busy throughout the year with a number of movies in his kitty and become one busy actor in 2024, shooting for several films, web series for different OTT platforms and directing and producing movies at the same time.

The multi talented actor was juggling between shoots and packed schedules hopping from one city to another in 2023 and we thought the actor will seem a little free in 2024, as he was working back to back schedules for his various projects in 2023 But the multi talented actor Parambrata Chatterjee has a busy year ahead and is living every actor’s dream.

Advertisement

Parambrata currently has some interesting line up of films in his kitty and year 2024, will be the busiest year for Parambrata Chatterjee and now he is taking things to the next level this year, as he starts his new year with a lot of work commitments.

Parambrata has had his hands full with some interesting lineups apart from his Bengali films, the versatile actor has completed few Hindi projects in past and he is all set to announce a few more projects soon. Parambrata as an actor has played a wide range of roles in past and now he will soon be seen in various different avatars in upcoming films.

Advertisement

Parambrata has already completed a few of his projects which will be releasing this year; his upcoming projects are Sudhir Mishra’s film with Tapsee Paanu, which is the part of an anthology of four films. Another film titled ‘Avasthi vs Avasthi’, and another one is with multiple national award winner Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Ashukh Bishukh’ and his own ‘Abar Hawa Bodol’, which will release soon in Bengali.

The talented actor will start shooting on a Hindi web series and a feature film. He is also about to start his next directorial venture in Bengali that stars two of the best Bengali veterans; Anjan Dutta and Aparna Sen. His last directorial was the series ‘Parnashavarir Shaap’ which streamed on 10th November, and became an instant hit and the first major successful horror show on the platform Hoichoi.

Advertisement

After finishing his own film he will be off to Rajasthan to shoot for ‘Sonar Kellay Jakher Dhan’ the third edition of the popular Bengali Jakher Dhan franchise before starting with his Hindi projects.