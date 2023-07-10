scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like 'Parinda', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tridev' and several others, has received the Gujarat State Government Award for his film ‘Ventilator’. 

By Agency News Desk
Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'
Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like ‘Parinda’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Tridev’ and several others, has received the Gujarat State Government Award for his film ‘Ventilator’. 

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. The actor portrayed a complex and emotionally torn character in the film which connected with the audience.

Speaking of him being rewarded, Jackie said: “Every role I take on is a new challenge. ‘Ventilator’ is another movie I really enjoyed doing and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver.”

He further mentioned: “I’m humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajnikanth.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Jawan’ ‘Prevue’: Karan Johar calls it ‘juggernaut of a blockbuster’, Sujoy Ghosh says ‘jhoomey jo jawan’
Next article
Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden march in men's doubles quarters

Sports

Nagaland’s taekwondo team etches name in Guinness World Records

News

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ set for October 24 release

Sports

Football: Veteran Arturo Vidal set to join Club Athletico Paranaense

News

Timothee Chalamet sparkles in trailer of musical fantasy film 'Wonka'

Technology

Delhi HC directs LinkedIn to disclose grievance officer details, rules amid lawsuit by Tata Sky

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee proposes strategic funds to develop Test cricket, women's game

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Vondrousova holds off Pegula to reach semifinals

News

Ammy Virk plays legendary Jeona Maurh in upcoming Punjabi biopic

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat govt doubles healthcare benefits for Ayushman Card holders

News

Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey back for fourth season of 'Aashiqana'

News

Vanessa Kirby makes a bikini comment on Bond girls!

News

Demi Lovato teams up with Slash for rock 'n' roll version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Technology

28% GST on online gaming 'unconstitutional, irrational, egregious'

Sports

2nd T20I: Spinners help India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs, take unbeatable 2-0 lead in series

Sports

Lonato Shotgun World Cup: Skeet star Ganemat stays in contention for berth in final

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Holland steps aside as fans mill around Zendaya

Sports

Haryana boxers shine on Day 2 of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US