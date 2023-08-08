scorecardresearch
A literal pan-India film; here are details of ‘Jailer’ actor and the region they represent

A literal pan-India film; here are details of 'Jailer' actor and the region they represent in next action blockbuster film slated to release by director Nelson Dilipkumar

Rajinikanth in Jailer _ pic courtesy twitter

Action films have been at the helm of global cinema in 2023 with fantastic results for Shahrukh Khan’s much awaited return in ‘Pathaan’ and Tom Cruise’s high octane thriller ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One’. The next action blockbuster film slated to release is the Nelson Dilipkumar directional Pan-India film ‘Jailer’. Starring Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, amongst others.

‘Jailer’ follows the story of Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet compassionate jailer who learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison, where he sets out to stop them. Fans can watch the film on 10th August 2023 at at their nearest cinemas. Ahead of its release, here’s how the film’s star cast has a truly Pan-Indian connection you should know about!

Rajnikanth – Tamil Cinema

Having a career span of over five decades, Rajnikanth is undoubtedly the superstar of Tamil Cinema. He has also worked in films across Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema. Rajnikanth will be essaying the character of the jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the upcoming film and is expected to raise the bar of the film with his quintessential performance skills.

Shiva Rajkumar – Kannada Cinema

Having done over three decades of work across varied Indian languages, Shiva Rajkumar has worked in over 125 Kannada films. He will be making his Tamil debut with Jailer. The film will be his first collaboration with Rajnikanth. As per reports, Shiva Rajkumar will be playing the lead antagonist in the film.

Mohanlal – Malayalam Cinema

Mohanlal, the most celebrated superstar of the Malayalam film industry is roped in, to play an important role in Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer. As per sources, Mohanlal will have a special cameo in the film that will be a significant part in the climax.

Sunil – Telugu Cinema

Sunil, the versatile actor who is best known for his sensational performances in Telugu films, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Rajinikanth’s thriller. In the first look of the film, the actor was seen sporting a retro look. The character Sunil would be playing hasn’t been revealed yet, more on this to follow soon.

Jackie Shroff – Hindi Cinema

Jackie Shroff will be reuniting with Rajnikanth after 36 years in Jailer. It is said that he will play an antagonist in the film and will portray a jailer. In his career of over four decades, Jackie has appeared in over 220 films across 13 languages and truly is a Pan-India star.

If this piece raised your excitement levels for ‘Jailer’, you shouldn’t miss the Pan-India spectacle unfolding at your nearest theatre on 10th August 2023.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
