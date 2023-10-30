Jayy Randhawa, Deep Sehgal starrer ‘Je Jatt Vigad Gya’ release date announced

Thind Motion Films has unveiled the first poster of their movie, ‘Je Jatt Vigad Gya’. Directed by the filmmaker Maneesh Bhatt and produced by Daljit Thind, the movie promises an exciting mix of drama, action, and heartfelt family moments. Starring the talented duo, Jayy Randhawa and Deep Sehgal, the film is set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

Lead actor Jayy Randhawa expressed his excitement, stating, “Working on ‘Je Jatt Vigad Gya’ has been an incredible journey. The film’s gripping narrative and strong emotional core make it a must-watch for every cinema lover.”

Producer Daljit Thind expressed, “We have already worked on projects with Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, and many others. Our production company’s primary mission is to serve the audience with good content and sensible cinema, entertain them with emerging and well-known talent, and encourage fresh talents.”

“With our upcoming film “Je Jatt Vigad Gya,” we are excited to present the dynamic duo, Jayy Randhawa and Deep Sehgal, to the film fraternity. We are hoping to keep entertaining you all with good content.”

Presented by Thind Motion Films in Association with Jab Productions & Amor Films, directed by Maneesh Bhatt, produced by Daljit Thind and co-produced by Jag Boparai and Amarjit Singh Saron. The film is written by J Maharishi.

The film “Je Jatt Vigad Gya” is releasing on 17th May 2024.