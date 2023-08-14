scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Kangana Ranaut was brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in new 'Chandramukhi 2' song, 'Swagathaanjali' which was composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani.

By Pooja Tiwari
Kangana Ranaut was brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in new ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song, ‘Swagathaanjali’ which was composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani. Kangana was called out for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Swagathaanjali’ on Twitter, with many users trolling her for butchering the artform.

On August 12, the makers of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ dropped the first single, ‘Swagathaanjali’ from the film. While many appreciated Keeravaani for the classical song, many trolled Kangana for her Bharatanatyam performance in the song.

One user said, “kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer! I mean wtf is this. Another user said, “Me, with almost 17 years of classical dance training, watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2.”

While the actress seems to have worked hard and put a lot of efforts into the film and this song, many netizens have started trolling her and dropped memes on it.
Another user said, “Me, with almost 17 years of classical dance training, watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2.”

Some people also came out in support of Kangana. A person said, “only on twitter will fans of actors who struggle to give half a decent performance their whole life have the nerve to come for THE kangana ranaut… everyone knows dancing is not her forte and yet still she will be out selling whatever this is lmao.”
A fan wrote, “Omg #KanganaRanaut mam performance nailed it. No one can beat her performance level(after sridevi gi, Rekha gi, Madhuri gi, Madhubala gi) thats why she is queen of Hindi cinema world. big round of applause for #chandramukhi2 team “

While Kangana’s dance may have got mixed reactions, people can’t stop lauding Keeravani’s melodious, classical composition. ‘

The film is a sequel to the film of the same name, which starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu and Jyotika in lead roles. The sequel features Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu in lead roles.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
