Makers of 'KGF', 'Kantara' release first look of their Malayalam film 'Dhoomam'

Having set a distinct benchmark in the industry with mega-blockbusters 'KGF' and 'Kantara', the production house Hombale Films

By Agency News Desk

Having set a distinct benchmark in the industry with mega-blockbusters ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, the production house Hombale Films is getting ready with ‘Dhoomam’ starring Fahadh Faasil and national award winner Aparna Balamurali.

After the film was announced with a mahurat shot, the makers have now released the first look of Dhoomam.

Sharing the first look poster of Dhoomam, Homable Films shared the intriguing and captivating first look featuring the leads, Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali. They captioned it: “There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First LookA #DhoomamFirstLook.”

Made under the direction of Pawan Kumar, ‘Dhoomam’ marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam Film Industry, after the announcement of ‘Tyson’ earlier.

‘Dhoomam’, a thriller, will be released in 4 languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from ‘Dhoomam’, Hombale Films is looking ahead with pan India films like ‘Salaar’, and ‘Yuva’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Raajveer Sharma: 'Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards' will be a grand affair
Long Covid severity may be similar to flu: Study
