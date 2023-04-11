scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover - Autobiography to his luxurious car collection.

By Agency News Desk
Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection
Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Superstar Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover – Autobiography to his luxurious car collection.

The vehicle worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in the city, where he lives on and off.

Also present on the occasion was his wife Suchithra and his close aides.

With this new addition, his collection of expensive cars has increased and it includes a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a GLS Merc.

Though he hails from the state’s capital city, Mohanlal is now settled in Kochi, after moving base from Chennai, a few years back.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the car superstar Mammootty, who is a bigger car freak and Mohanlal’s rival, would buy. For several decades, the two have been known for competing not just on screen, but even in gadgets, homes and above all vehicles.

Previous article
Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao
Next article
India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports 61 new Covid cases in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC register 5-3 win over FC Goa

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

News

For Amrin Sridevi is her biggest inspiration

Sports

Assistant referee investigated for 'elbowing' Liverpool defender Robertson

Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US