Mohanlal in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ first look

By Editorial Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban is a movie that audiences are eagerly waiting for since its announcement. On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the team has released the first look of the film which brings together the complete Malayalam actor Mohanlal and the brilliant craftsman Lijo Jose Pellissery. The first look poster of Mohanlal in a fiery look that is sure to create a sensation in the theatre is giving more excitement to the audience.

The film is produced by Shibu Baby John under the banner of John Mary Creative, Kochumon under the banner of Century Films and Anoop of Max Lab. The shooting of the film, which started on January 18th in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is still going on.

As the film is much awaited by the audience, there were many rumours about the story and background of the film, but the producers clarified that the story in the said discussions is not that of Malaikottai Vaaliban. The other stars of the film starring Mohanlal have not been disclosed.

Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is being readied on a high budget, will be released in other major languages ​​of India apart from Malayalam. The film has an ensemble cast of actors from various Indian languages. Madhu Neelakandan is working behind the camera and PS Rafique is scripting the movie for Lijo. Music for the movie is done by Prashant Pillai and editing by Deepu Joseph.

