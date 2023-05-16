scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nagesh Kukunoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the new season of 'City of Dreams', has shared how director Nagesh Kuknoor influenced the actress in her, and impacted her choices.

By Agency News Desk
Nagesh Kukunoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat
Nagesh Kukunoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the new season of ‘City of Dreams’, has shared how director Nagesh Kuknoor influenced the actress in her, and impacted her choices.

Talking about their bond, Priya Bapat said, “I believe 100 per cent that Nagesh Kuknoor has had a great impact on me as an actor. Working with him was the best thing that has ever happened to me in my entire career. I believe that working with Nagesh Kukunoor Sir is actually rediscovering yourself as an actor, because he really makes you understand and discover new things in yourself that probably exist and are there in you but you have never seen them.”

She added, “You don’t look at yourself as an actor in those ways, so he will help you rediscover and unlearn a couple of things. I think those were the best things I learnt from Nagesh sir.”

The show also stars Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Kukunoor, the series will stream from May 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show
Next article
MakeMyTrip logs $70.3 mn operating profit in FY23, highest-ever in its history
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US