Ntr jr is 'deeply shocked' as he returns from quake-struck japan

Telugu star NTR Jr, who was in Japan from the past one week, is deeply “shocked” by the earthquakes hitting the ‘land of the rising sun’, and shared that he has returned to India safely.

At least 48 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes, with the major one measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, hit central Japan and the surrounding areas, causing homes to collapse and triggered tsunami warnings.

Taking to X, the ‘RRR’ actor wrote: “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan”.

Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Devara’. The actor shared a new poster from the film on January 1, showcasing him in an intense and fierce look.

‘Devara’ is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Acharya’. The film, which marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr, also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. It also stars Saif Ali Khan.

The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit screens nationwide on April 5.