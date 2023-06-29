scorecardresearch
NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, as members

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members
The Academy Award Oscar Statuette

‘RRR’ star NTR Jr, who is currently busy with the shooting of his film ‘Devara’, has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, as a new member along with Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane, M M Keeravani, Chandrabose, K K Senthil Kumar and documentary filmmaker Shaunak Sen.

As members, they all will have several roles including but not limited to voting for the nominees for the annual Oscars ceremony. The Academy has also added international stars like Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is reuniting with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for ‘Devara’ which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film, which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

He will also be working with KGF director Prashant Neel for ‘NTR 31’ which goes on floors in March 2024.

