Ram Charan & Upasana invited to attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have received invitation to attend the auspicious consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation was personally delivered by Shri Sunil Ambekar, who visited their home in Hyderabad to extend the heartfelt invitation.

The Prāṇa Pratiṣṭhā ceremony, to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place in the historic town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This monumental event is anticipated to witness the presence of a distinguished gathering, including political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities.

With an expected attendance of over a lakh devotees and approximately 7,000 guests from India and around the world, the ceremony is set to be a grand celebration of cultural and spiritual significance.

Ram Charan and Upasana express their gratitude for the warm invitation.