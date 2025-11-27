Rasha Thadani’s Sizzling New Poster from AB4 Will Leave You SCREAMING for More!

Rasha Thadani has set social media abuzz once again by sharing a new poster for Ajay Bhupathi’s highly anticipated project. Taking to Instagram, the actress teased that the film’s first look is on the horizon, sparking excitement among fans eager for updates.

Captioning the poster, Rasha wrote, “Two lives. One journey. Two hands. One promise. Two hearts. One destiny. #AB4 is #SrinivasaMangapuram. Get ready to witness a cult that will be a timeless chapter in the world of love stories. Shoot in progress. First Look and more updates soon.” Fans flooded the post with enthusiasm, with one writing, “Let’s goooo Rasha,” while another added, “Full on action #Srinivasamangapuram, so excited to see you in a South movie. Har Har Mahadev.”

Earlier in November, Rasha had announced her Telugu debut with the film, unveiling the first look poster. Produced by Gemini Kiran under the CK Pictures banner and presented by Ashwini Dutt, the movie marks a major step in the actress’s career. Ajay Bhupathi’s fourth film also features Ghattamaneni Jayakrishna—Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Ramesh Babu’s son—alongside Rasha in a lead role.

Recently, Rasha and co-star Abhay Verma, known from Munjya, were spotted shooting a promotional song for their upcoming movie Laikey Laikaa in Delhi. The shoot spanned locations including Vijay Ghat, IG Colony, Lodhi Road, and Connaught Place. Fans got a glimpse of the pair performing a romantic sequence, hinting at a youthful, energetic love story. Produced by Phantom Studios, the film is set to release in Summer 2026.

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Aaman Devgan. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Rasha’s high-energy dance performances, especially Uyi Amma, garnered attention, establishing her as a promising talent in Indian cinema.