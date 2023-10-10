scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does oil pulling for oral hygiene: ‘Doesn’t look cool but works’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her day to day life updates

By Agency News Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu does oil pulling for oral hygiene Doesn't look cool but works' _ pic courtesy news agency
Samantha Ruth Prabhu does oil pulling for oral hygiene Doesn't look cool but works' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her day to day life updates, now shared her daily oral hygiene routine, saying how it plays an important part to maintain one’s health.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a video wherein she can be seen using cute dog filter, and doing oil pulling.

The actress is wearing a tie-dye Tshirts, with her pet dog playing behind her.

Along with the video, she wrote: “Some of the things that have become a part of my daily routine.. Doesn’t look particularly cool but works.”

“Pulling oil is part of my daily oral hygiene plan and an important part to maintain your health. It supports and improves the excretion of toxins caused by numerous troubles and diseases,” shared Samantha.

She further jotted down: “It is especially helpful with the following. Indisposition of the jaw, loosening of the teeth. Periodontosis, gum bleeding. Aphthea in the mouth, decay. Headache, migraine. Chronical sinusitis, digestive problems. Exposure to environmental toxins. Non-specific exposure to toxins. Fatigue, faintness, abnormal fatigue.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Kushi’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy is directed by Shiva Nirvana. She will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel’, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tollywood actor Navdeep appears before ED in drugs case
Next article
Kajol highlights importance of compassion in new Instagram post
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US