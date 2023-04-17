Suriya, a man with the power of fire, in Siva’s ‘KANGUVA’

There has been massive anticipation surrounding superstar Suriya’s 42nd film ever since its commencement in September 2022, Studio Green now announces one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated films titled ‘Kanguva’. Signifying a man with the power of fire ‘Kanguva’ is a saga of a mighty valiant hero and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Siva, the film is being made in 10 languages in 3D, and is produced by Studio Green’s K E Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod. Superstar Suriya will be seen in various avatars in this mass entertainer that promises to have a strong connect with all types of audiences across the country.

Commenting on the title, Director Siva said, “We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest.”

Shot across Goa, Chennai and various other locations, 50 percent of the film has already been completed and the pending is to be filmed in the coming months. As the film is heavy on post-production and involves many action sequences and next-level VFX and CGI, the makers are looking at a release in early 2024.

Studio Green in association with UV Creations presents Suriya in and as ‘Kanguva’. Written and directed by Siva with music by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad the release of the film will be announced on completion.