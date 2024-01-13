HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Nikki Sharma relishes 'Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti’ on Lohri

Actress Nikki Sharma shared how she misses celebrating Lohri with her family and neighbours in Delhi, and revealed her plans for this year

By Agency News Desk
Nikki Sharma relishes 'Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti’ on Lohri
Nikki Sharma | Sarson Ka Saag | Makke Ki Roti _ pic courteys news agency

Actress Nikki Sharma, who is essaying the role of ‘Shakti’ in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, shared how she misses celebrating Lohri with her family and neighbours in Delhi, and revealed her plans for this year: she will enjoy the delicacies of this festival like Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti and Gajak.

Hailing from Delhi, Nikki said Lohri has always been one of her favourite festivals since childhood.

“I have grown up watching people relishing in the joy of sacred bonfire at night during this festival and dancing their heart out to the beats of dhol. I really miss celebrating it with my family and neighbours in Delhi, since there is always a different vibe altogether for Lohri,” she said.

Sharing her plans for the festivities, the actress added: “This year, I plan to celebrate it with my mother at home after shooting, and I have already told her to prepare my favourite delicacies of this festival, be it Sarson Ka Saag-Makke Ki Roti or Gajak.”

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

It airs on Zee TV.

SourceNikki Sharma
Previous article
Amit Kumar praises 'Indian Idol 14' contestant for 'Aake Seedhi Lage'; calls it 'difficult song'
Next article
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon starrer ‘Devil’ premiere announced
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates