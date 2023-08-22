scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was seen as a TV actress and contestant in Bigg Boss 16, remains very active on social media.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was seen as a TV actress and contestant in Bigg Boss 16, remains very active on social media. Recently, the actress has shared a video in bikini. In this video, the fans are losing their hearts on her killer style.

Her fans are seeing this avatar for the first time. The actress has been seen in a very bold look. She is wearing a thin shrug which is quite transparent. After seeing this, there are some fans who are praising Priyanka for her look, but some people have also given her advice and trolled her for doing such photoshoots.

She captioned, “Glitz&Glamour and goodnight”. One user wrote, ‘These pics r on fire, just like you!’ Another user wrote, ‘You’re the definition of elegance and grace.’

13
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'
Next article
X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Technology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 23 new Covid cases

News

'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

News

Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

News

Had never thought I would be able to do film like Akelli, says Nushrratt

Sports

IBSA World Games: India men's blind cricket team beat Australia, women's team thrash England by 185 runs

News

Tamannaah flies down to Chikkaballapur for ancient Naga Mandala puja

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US