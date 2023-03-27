scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit

Uorfi Javed once again managed to make heads turn with her unique style, and the purple backless rib-shaped top

By Shweta Ghadashi
Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit pic courtesy twitter
Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit pic courtesy twitter

OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023 took over Mumbai and our social media on Sunday night. Among those shining brightest on the purple carpet were Sunny Leone and Uorfi Javed. The two came together on the purple carpet and posed for the media.

Uorfi Javed once again managed to make heads turn with her unique style, and the purple backless rib-shaped top this is once again something very unique and out of the box outfit that she chose to wear and only she can carry.

She posed with Sunny Leone who was wearing shimmery silver off-shoulder gown with silver heels.

While netizens call Sunny “way better” than Uorfi, and even the girl will agree with them as she softens her admission of loathing for her.

Previous article
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shadab reflects on series loss, absence of star duo
Next article
Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway
This May Also Interest You
News

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says evidence exists to prove he's 'completely innocent'

News

Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields

News

Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway

Sports

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shadab reflects on series loss, absence of star duo

News

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video

News

Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house

News

Infectious and innocent smile of Innocent immortalised in movies

Technology

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023

Technology

Twitter admits parts of its source code leaked online on GitHub

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Sports

Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card

Sports

Iran thrash Japan in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final

Sports

Bayern remains in unrest after Nagelsmann dismissal

Sports

McIlroy, Scheffler march into semi-finals

Sports

Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Sports

England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sports

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US