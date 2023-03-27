Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit

OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023 took over Mumbai and our social media on Sunday night. Among those shining brightest on the purple carpet were Sunny Leone and Uorfi Javed. The two came together on the purple carpet and posed for the media.

Uorfi Javed once again managed to make heads turn with her unique style, and the purple backless rib-shaped top this is once again something very unique and out of the box outfit that she chose to wear and only she can carry.

She posed with Sunny Leone who was wearing shimmery silver off-shoulder gown with silver heels.

While netizens call Sunny “way better” than Uorfi, and even the girl will agree with them as she softens her admission of loathing for her.