Aaj Tak introduces Anjana 2.0, India’s first ever AI anchor modelled on a ‘Human’ anchor

Aaj Tak launches India’s first ever AI Anchor modelled on a ‘human’ anchor. Popular Hindi news anchor and Aaj Tak’s prolific news presenter, Anjana Om Kashyap, will now be complemented with an AI Avatar, Anjana 2.0. “I can focus on ground reporting while still anchoring or doing shows” says Anjana Om Kashyap to her AI avatar.

In the history of Indian Broadcast Journalism, no other channel has consistently introduced such groundbreaking technological innovations. With general elections around the corner, Anjana and Anjana 2.0 will be seen in a formidable partnership both on-ground and on-screen. Anjana is the Managing Editor of ‘Aaj Tak’ and has gained a country-wide popularity for her shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Special Reports’. Introduced on prime time on Tuesday, the AI avatar has already started to create a buzz on social media with netizens pouring in with their comments.

With Anjana 2.0, Aaj Tak will have its second AI Anchor featuring on the prime-time programming on a national television channel. In the recent past, Aaj Tak had introduced India’s first-ever AI Anchor ‘SANA’ who is gaining success owing to her news presentation and production with wide ranging interviews of State heads, Business leaders, Entertainment megastars etc.

In under six months, Sana has already earned numerous accolades both on a national and international scale, including interacting with PM Narendra Modi (first AI Anchor to interact with a head of the state), reading a French bulletin, anchoring a dedicated show on prime-time, and interacted with global business leaders like Brad Smith of Microsoft, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and TV personality Seema Taparia.