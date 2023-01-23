scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

By News Bureau

Subuhii Joshi, who was last seen in ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ is currently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Buzz’ which features actor Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, recalled her meeting with Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik on the show.

She shared: “Meeting Abdu was super fun. He is really happy and spontaneous in nature. Before he came to our show we were wondering how to communicate with him. But we were all very happy the way he interacted with us. After speaking with him I must say he managed everything so well. He is extremely intelligent and at the same time witty.”

“His aura and energy are infectious. He knows everything about the house and his introspection about the inmates is perfect. I personally loved his journey in ‘Bigg Boss’ and I feel he is probably the sweetest in the history of the show.”

Subuhii also added: “This show is giving me an opportunity to meet so many people. It is indeed interesting when you get to know more people and also share the platform with them. And performing various shades also adds something to my acting calibre.”

As Bigg Boss is reaching the finale, Subuhii feels either Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare will lift the trophy. “They both are playing extremely well and deserve it.”

Previous article
Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members
Next article
Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

Sports

'In your light, I learn how to love': Athiya, Rahul now officially man and wife (Ld)

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

Technology

Researchers working on Covid vaccine that people can drink

Technology

Spotify lays off 600 employees globally, CEO takes full responsibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are officially man and wife

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora asks contestant to prepare a dish with 'no fusion, or confusion'

Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US