Aishwarya Sharma was tagged as ‘teacher’ on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 13’, here’s why

Aishwarya Sharma earned the title of ‘teacher’ for herself on the first day of shoot.

By Agency News Desk
In the premiere episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 13, shows how contestant Aishwarya Sharma earned the title of ‘teacher’ for herself on the first day of shoot.

While performing a mind-boggling partner stunt over a water body, Aishwarya does not miss an opportunity to direct and chastise her partner Dino James to do the stunt on time accurately. She takes the charge as Dino’s mentor and begins giving him guidance in the capacity of a teacher to encourage him to achieve better.

Impressed by her constant support, all the contestants, including Dino and the host Rohit Shetty, teasingly decide to call her ‘teacher’ on the show.

Talking about her nickname, she said: “It all started when Dino and I were paired up for a stunt on the first day of the shoot, and what’s interesting is that both of us share a common trait: which is ‘impatience’. We had pressure to perform better than Ruhi and Anjum who flawlessly completed the stunt before us.”

“During that stunt above the water, I couldn’t help but constantly scold and offer advice to Dino to win more flags. Ever since that day, everyone has affectionately nicknamed me teacher on the set, poking fun at my nature. That stunt actually taught both of us how important teamwork plays,” she added.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will premiere on July 15 on Colors.

