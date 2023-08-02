scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Alia, Armaan, Aasmaa are the new trio in 'Udaariyaan'

Family drama 'Udaariyaan' is all set to take a 20-year-leap, and actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat will be joining the show.

By Agency News Desk

Family drama ‘Udaariyaan’ is all set to take a 20-year-leap, and actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat will be joining the show. Filled with romance, drama, excitement, and intrigue, ‘Udaariyaan’ has a magical allure that has left its audience hooked. Alisha will be portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, Anuraj will take on the character of Armaan Gill, and Aditi will captivate the audiences as Aasmaa Dhillon.

Alia is the beloved daughter of Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother.

Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia’s heart, and believes that there’s nothing a jugaad can’t fix. On the other hand, Harleen’s biological daughter, Aasmaa, is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart.

As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways. How will Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa’s paths cross? What will be their ‘Udaariyaan’?

Alisha said: “I am excited about playing the role of Alia, a feisty and rebellious girl, who thinks that the solution to all her problems is flying to Canada. This is my third association with Colors after ‘Gathbandhan’ and ‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’, and I am very grateful for the channel’s faith in my talent. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience after the leap.”

Calling it a blessing, Anuraj shared: “After experimenting in theatre and featuring in music videos for years, I’ve earned the opportunity to be on Udaariyaan, my first television show. Having lived in Chandigarh for a long time now, shooting for this show in the city feels that I’m home doing what I love.”

Aditi reveals: “As an actor, I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and speak to the general consciousness. I’m delighted that the character of Aasmaa came to me and I’m looking forward to enlivening this ambitious girl from Canada, who harbours India in her heart.”

“After playing the role of Drishti in ‘Spy Bahu’, I am thrilled to be teaming up with Colors for the second time. Here’s hoping that the show amasses even more love after the leap,” added Aditi.

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nitin Desai was sunk in financial morass, defaulted on Rs 250 crore loans
Next article
Shilpa Shetty to IGT’s 95-year-old contestant: ‘I’m amazed with your zest for life’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

Sports

Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: France beat Panama 6-3 to book last 16 spot

Sports

'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

Technology

Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

Technology

IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India

Sports

AIFF signs Subroto Cup MoU to promote youth football

Technology

Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

News

Rajnikanth is not to be messed with in showcase of 'Jailer'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US