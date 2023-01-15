scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

By News Bureau

Writer and director Sajid Khan, who was recently seen on the most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been eliminated from the house. Bigg Boss made an announcement about his exit, and it was an emotional moment for him and his friends.

Bigg Boss told Sajid that your bonding with the contestants and your fans was quite difficult but you always made it happen. You are the only contestant who is respected by each and every contestant in the house. We have a lot of stories of yours to tell in Bigg Boss and further Bigg Boss will become another life story for you.

Furthermore, Sajid also expressed his gratitude towards the contestant and Bigg Boss. After Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik, he is the third contestant who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

After his eviction was announced his friends and other contestants were seen getting emotional and shedding tears. They hugged him before saying a final goodbye to him.

Sajid’s entry into the house was criticised by many including Mandana Karimi and Sona Mohapatra. He was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Meanwhile, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode witnessed the host Salman Khan questioning Nimrit Kaur for her behaviour during the family week. He told her that her father is right and she should listen to his guidance.

Later, producer Sandip Sikcand and new anchor Dibang entered the show and slammed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and called their relationship fake. They even asked Shalin to bring up his real side without Tina.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
23 injured in TN jallikattu event
Next article
Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US