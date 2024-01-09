Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
TVNews

Anurag Dobhal: Samarth Jurel is the most toxic person in the Big Boss house

Anurag Dobhal called Samarth Jurel as the the most toxic person in the house

By Agency News Desk
Samarth Jurel is the most toxic person in the Big Boss house
Samarth Jurel | Big Boss house _ pic courtesy Instagram

‘Bigg Boss 17’ evictee Anurag Dobhal talked about his journey in the controversial reality show and called Samarth Jurel as the the most toxic person in the house who should be “kicked out”.

Talking about Ankita-Vicky and Samarth, Anurag said: “Bigg Boss was very biased towards Ankita. Ankita used to sleep until 12 o’clock, and they never played any wake-up calls for her. They only played it for me. All my issues were muted.”

Advertisement

“Vicky bhai is very double-faced. He is very game-minded. He should support Ankita as a husband, but he doesn’t. Nowadays, he is only seen with Mannara. He has stuck to the mantra of ‘I will stay with her, eat with her’.”

Anurag added: “Similarly, Samarth is the most toxic person in the house. Everyone can see his toxicity; he just pokes others in the house. He should be kicked out of the house. He is the house joker and is very irritating.”

Advertisement
SourceSamarth Jurel
SourceThe UK07 Rider
Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Crakk’ to have a remix of Pakistani star Ali Zafar’s hit track ‘Jhoom’
Next article
Sheezan Khan: Fast-paced lifestyle, healthy diet can go hand in hand
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement

More in Entertainment

Advertisement