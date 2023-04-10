scorecardresearch
Ashi Singh likes to spend with her furry friends, says 'they are family'

Ashi Singh spoke about her love for pets and how after coming back from work after a hectic day, they act as a stressbuster

By Agency News Desk

TV actress Ashi Singh spoke about her love for pets and how after coming back from work after a hectic day, they act as a stressbuster. A pet parent to a Chihuahua and a Siberian Husky, Tilly and Joey, and a cat named Dobby, she said that they are important members of her family.

Speaking about her furry friends, she said: “I have always been fond of animals and after getting Tilly, Joey, and Dobby in our life, the whole vibe of the house has become cheerful.”

“It is literally like we have three kids in our house and just like them, we want their attention all the time. All my life I have grown up with some or the other pet and bringing these three was like a cherry on the cake,” she added.

Ashi, who worked in shows such as ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and is currently seen in the show ‘Meet’, shared that she loves spending leisure time with her pets and emphasised that it is very important to take proper care of them like family. She said that while going out, Ashi makes sure that one of the family members is at home to look after them so that they don’t feel lonely.

“I must say we always need to treat them with proper care, and it is indeed a big responsibility for all of us. One of us always tries to stay back at home to take care of them and give them food. These three have now become core members of our family and are stress busters,” she shared.

Ashi said that one can learn a lot from their pets to be a better individual. “I feel they teach us to become better humans in their own unique, innocent way. Playing with them makes me very happy, they have become an integral part of my life,” concluded Ashi.

