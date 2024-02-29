Avinesh Rekhi, Tanisha Mehta cut cake for 100 episodes of 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'

The lead actors of ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ – Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta – have expressed their gratitude as the show marked 100 episodes, calling it an amazing journey. The cast and crew of the show recently celebrated their first milestone with a small cake-cutting ceremony on the sets, as the show completed 100 episodes.

Talking about the achievement, Tanisha, who plays Heer, said: “The audience has been showering us with lots of love since the start of the show, and today as we complete 100 episodes, I cannot thank them enough. It feels like it all just happened in a blink of an eye.”

Avinesh, who essays the role of Ranjha, said: “I believe that completing 100 episodes is just the start to the amazing journey for our show. It feels great that the hard work is paying off, and definitely, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our loving audience.”

“We all are very grateful, and it is a moment of pride for the whole team — the actors, directors, technicians and crew members, who worked day and night to make our show what it is today,” he added.

‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ airs on Zee TV.