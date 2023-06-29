scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in new promo

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning with the ever-popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in a new avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati _ pic courtesy yt

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning with the ever-popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in a new avatar. The show recently dropped an intriguing promo in which Big B states in his inimitable voice “Badal raha hai, sab kuch badal raha hai.”

‘KBC’, which dropped the video of its 15th season on social media, shows how the world is changing thanks to digitisation – with people multi-tasking and doing the things they like, while also working.

The short video shows a woman at her laptop participating in a virtual meeting, while under the table she is kicking a football, as she is playing with her little son.

Another visual shows a young man at a traffic light who accepts digital money, with the QR code tattooed on his arms. Amitabh also says that people can now enjoy food with a click of their mobile phones, and also how it has brought families closer.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the show wrote: “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein. #KBC15#KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBCOnSonyEntertainmentTelevision.”

“Badi shaan se, bade gyan se – dekho sab kuch badal raha hai”, is the tagline of the gameshow in its new avatar.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which started in 2000, is the Indian remake of the American game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’ with Amitabh Bachchan having been a long time associate, having presented the show for several seasons.

The 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will stream on Sony Entertainment Television.

