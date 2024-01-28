HomeTVNews‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek to unleash his inner ‘Kabir Singh’ as he...

'Bigg Boss 17': Abhishek to unleash his inner 'Kabir Singh' as he performs on 'Bekhayali'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Abhishek Kumar, who is one of the 17th season’s finalists on ‘Bigg Boss’, will be seen setting the stage on fire with his power-packed performance on the grand finale of the controversial reality show. In the final act, Abhihsek will be seen performing on ‘Bekhayali’ from the film ‘Kabir Singh’.

The actor will be performing solo dressed in an all-black outfit. The only prop he will be seen using is the mirrors which surround him.

After over a 100-day journey, in one of India’s biggest reality shows which gives an insight into the lives of popular figures from the world of social media and showbiz, its finalists include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahshetty.

The grand finale will be taking place on Sunday alongside guests and host Salman Khan.

