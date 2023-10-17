scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora talks about her arrest with Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui & others

Jigna Vora was seen discussing her struggles with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17'.

By Agency News Desk

Contestant Jigna Vora was seen discussing her struggles with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17′. Sitting in the garden area with her co-housemates, Jigna gave details about her arrest and how she came back victorious in 2018.

“My career started as a crime reporter in 2004. Everything was working from trainee reporter to the graph went up… by 2011 I became the deputy bureau chiefbut one day fellow journalist got murdered,” Jigna was heard saying.

She added: “And after 7-8 months I was arrested for passing some tipoff about that person to one of the underworld gangsters… I had interviewed him (the gangster) a week before the murder.”

Jigna said that the struggle started from there to prove herself innocent.

“I got jailed for 9 months then I got bail after 9 months…. The struggle and the trial began. In 2018 I was acquitted. No charges. This had to happen. I take it positively.

She added: “In these 7 years my family members died but it’s just me and my son….. Main gunde mawali ke language samaj paati thi and bhagwaan ne mujhe wohi language main sikha diya.”

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
HK Permanent Makeup Clinic: The Beauty Transformation Powerhouse, a Journey of Passion and Dedication
Next article
Kirti Kulhari, Jim Sarbh to star in muscular dystrophy-themed film ‘Sach Is Life’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US