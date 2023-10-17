Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora talks about her arrest with Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui & others

Contestant Jigna Vora was seen discussing her struggles with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17′. Sitting in the garden area with her co-housemates, Jigna gave details about her arrest and how she came back victorious in 2018.

“My career started as a crime reporter in 2004. Everything was working from trainee reporter to the graph went up… by 2011 I became the deputy bureau chiefbut one day fellow journalist got murdered,” Jigna was heard saying.

She added: “And after 7-8 months I was arrested for passing some tipoff about that person to one of the underworld gangsters… I had interviewed him (the gangster) a week before the murder.”

Jigna said that the struggle started from there to prove herself innocent.

“I got jailed for 9 months then I got bail after 9 months…. The struggle and the trial began. In 2018 I was acquitted. No charges. This had to happen. I take it positively.

She added: “In these 7 years my family members died but it’s just me and my son….. Main gunde mawali ke language samaj paati thi and bhagwaan ne mujhe wohi language main sikha diya.”