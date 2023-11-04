‘Bigg Boss 17’: Rapper King asks housemates to close their ‘dil ka darwaza’ on housemates

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhat, Arun Mahshetty and Isha Malviya will reveal whom they want to close their “dil ka darwaza” to in the house.

Rapper King will be seen attending the show as a guest to promote his latest track. King then asks the housemates on whom they want to shut their “dil ka darwaza”. Aishwarya says Vicky and shares the reason: “Mujhe inpe trust nahi hai.”

Then comes Arun, who says: “Aaja Abhishek, jab bhi meri uski bhidaas hoti hai bhow bhow karke woh bhokte rehta hai.”

Then Isha says: “Munawar strong hai usko front foot par khelna chahiye. Woh hamesha bahut backfoot par khelta hai. Bye Munna.”

This weekSamarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan and Manasvi Mamgai are nominated for eviction from the Colors show.