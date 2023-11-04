scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Rapper King asks housemates to close their ‘dil ka darwaza’ on housemates

By Agency News Desk

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhat, Arun Mahshetty and Isha Malviya will reveal whom they want to close their “dil ka darwaza” to in the house.

Rapper King will be seen attending the show as a guest to promote his latest track. King then asks the housemates on whom they want to shut their “dil ka darwaza”. Aishwarya says Vicky and shares the reason: “Mujhe inpe trust nahi hai.”

Then comes Arun, who says: “Aaja Abhishek, jab bhi meri uski bhidaas hoti hai bhow bhow karke woh bhokte rehta hai.”

Then Isha says: “Munawar strong hai usko front foot par khelna chahiye. Woh hamesha bahut backfoot par khelta hai. Bye Munna.”

This weekSamarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan and Manasvi Mamgai are nominated for eviction from the Colors show.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘I had luck in life, I must give back’: Narayan Murthy’s reply to Truecaller CEO’s question
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US