scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

By Pooja Tiwari
Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony
Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony

Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

Their pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Mehendi ceremony. The photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony have been doing rounds on social media.

For the occasion, Dalljiet chose a multicolored dress adorned with golden embellishments and left her hair down. She decided to go for a natural look with minimal makeup and accessories.

In one of the videos, Dalljiet Kaur displayed her Mehendi design which illustrates her love story with her would-be-husband Nikhil Patel.

The actress’ henna design had her and Nikhil’s picture along with the words “Take 2″. The other hand highlighted her current life with him and their three children.

Previous article
Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'
Next article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flashes a cute smile in denim jacket and blue dress
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael Zegen, James Madio, Scott Cohen to star in 'The Penguin' series

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flashes a cute smile in denim jacket and blue dress

News

Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'

News

Acting is no longer the top priority for Jeremy Renner

News

Taylor Swift to drop four unreleased songs ahead of Eras Tour

News

Singer-composer Deepak Rathore’s ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’ presented by T-Series is out now

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

Health & Lifestyle

Baby dies in mother's womb after doc refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in K'taka

News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US