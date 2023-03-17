Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony

Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

Their pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Mehendi ceremony. The photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony have been doing rounds on social media.

For the occasion, Dalljiet chose a multicolored dress adorned with golden embellishments and left her hair down. She decided to go for a natural look with minimal makeup and accessories.

In one of the videos, Dalljiet Kaur displayed her Mehendi design which illustrates her love story with her would-be-husband Nikhil Patel.

The actress’ henna design had her and Nikhil’s picture along with the words “Take 2″. The other hand highlighted her current life with him and their three children.