scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

Sharing his experience on India's Best Dancer a contestant said, "I express my emotions through dance, which also helped me fight back depression."

By Agency News Desk

Dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis was left in awe of the dancing talent of ‘Indias Best Dancer 3’ contestant Ranodip Poddar (17), who impressed the judges, including Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre, on the dance reality show with the rendition of Bharatanatyam on the song ‘Thumkeshwari’.

While sharing his experience of being on the show, Ranodip said: “I express my emotions through dance, which also helped me fight back depression. There was a time when nobody used to talk to me in school. If I sat on a bench, others used to sit two seats apart. My neighbours and relatives used to pass negative comments on me and my parents.”

He also said that people used to look down upon him because he was different.

“I was not interested in cricket or other sports, as I was only fond of dance and make-up. There were days when all of us used to cry in bed every night, but my parents stood by me and supported me throughout my journey. Today when I am standing here on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer’, I feel proud that my parents are proud of who I am,” he added.

Terence hugged him and appreciated him for his courage and dedication.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory
Next article
Alia Bhatt shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani looks sizzling hot in a red dress

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

Sports

'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Health & Lifestyle

Two years on, lack of faith in vaccines is holding back 100% coverage

Technology

Media outlets NPR, PBS quit Twitter due to 'govt-funded media' labels

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

News

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

Sports

Atletico close gap on Real Madrid in La Liga, while Almeria and Cadiz take big wins

Sports

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third

News

Vidyut Jammwal raises the fitness bar with new calisthenics tricks

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku played some unbelievable shots; credit goes to the way he finished, says Rashid Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US