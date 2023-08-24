scorecardresearch
Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

In the upcoming 'Target Week' of the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', singer and rapper Dino James will be seen remembering his late pet dog Hancock

In the upcoming ‘Target Week’ of the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, singer and rapper Dino James will be seen remembering his late pet dog Hancock, who brought love and cheer back after a dark phase in his life. The rapper goes down nostalgia lane as he witnesses a stunt involving dogs.

Right then, he is transported to the times that he spent with his furry companion for whom he penned a popular rap titled Hancock. Filled with emotions, Dino shares that his pet pulled him out of the most sorrowful period in his life. Paying a heartfelt tribute to his departed friend, Dino performs a rap in his signature style.

Remembering Hancock, Dino shared: “The memories of Hancock are very dear to me. Every time I see a dog, I’m reminded of him. He played such a big role in lifting my spirits every time I felt sad. He was very intuitive and perceptive. He could sense the emotions of people around him and coming home to him was an absolute delight. I wrote a rap titled Hancock in his loving memory, and I hope it brings solace to those who are mourning the loss of their pets. I’m grateful that I get to cherish him and that I got to pay tribute to him on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

The fear factor has risen to dizzying heights in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ with contestants waging a war against their phobias. As the course of performing daring stunts and embracing adventures continues, the daredevils make wonderful memories.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

