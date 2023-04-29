scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Drew Barrymore admits she tried ending her life twice

When discussing suicidal thoughts with Madison Beer on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Drew Barrymore said that she tried to end her life twice

By Agency News Desk
Drew Barrymore admits she tried ending her life twice
Drew Barrymore in Everyone Says I Love You _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore got candid about going through her darkest time. When discussing suicidal thoughts with Madison Beer on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said that she tried to end her life twice. The 48-year-old made the honest confession after her guest shared her own story.

The singer first explained: “I feel like I was sort of putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset.”

“It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn’t until I ended up actually making an attempt,” Madison further noted. “It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful.”

“I don’t know, it just all became too much. I wasn’t successful and I want to do something with that,” the 24-year-old continued. “I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?”

Barrymore later stated that she could relate to Madison because she also attempted to “end her life twice.”

She said: “Everybody struggles, so I related on levels that are difficult to talk about and I want to thank you because you’re discussing stuff right now that I want to make you feel safe about because I’ve been there.”

Drew, who made her acting debut at the age of five in 1980’s ‘Altered States’, has been open about her struggle with mental health. She was 13 when her mother admitted her to the Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital near Los Angeles, California, for an 18-month stay.

“I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” Drew recalled when revisiting the facility in 2021. “They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kriti Sanon is a tearful Sita in the new 'Adipurush' poster
Next article
New Omicron subvariant becomes 2nd dominant strain in US
This May Also Interest You
News

50 years after 'The Exorcist', the horror saga returns in a scarier reboot

Technology

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Sports

2nd Test: Ramesh Mendis' five-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka beat Ireland, sweep series 2-0

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings look strong because of players like Sam Curran, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Men's international cricket players reached out by IPL teams for informal long-term contracts: Report

Sports

Deaf Chennai Blasters Team wins IDCA 4th Deaf Indian Premier League 2023

Technology

Musk should give my Blue check mark to charity: Stephen King

News

'Killers of the Flower Moon' was hard to make as a New Yorker: Scorsese to Leo

Sports

Mainz shock Bayern, Dortmund go top in Bundesliga

Sports

Craig Fulton, newly-appointed Chief Coach, to join Indian men's hockey team on Saturday

Technology

Twitter a serious danger for traditional media to control the narrative: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

Sports

India U-17 go down 0-2 against Leganes U-18 on Spain tour

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Technology

Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors save toddler on ventilator for over 150 days with rare pneumonia

Sports

USA Boxing announces termination of membership from IBA to join rival governing body

News

Manj Musik's 'Love Token' featuring Anusha Dandekar blends Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US