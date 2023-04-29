Drew Barrymore admits she tried ending her life twice

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore got candid about going through her darkest time. When discussing suicidal thoughts with Madison Beer on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said that she tried to end her life twice. The 48-year-old made the honest confession after her guest shared her own story.

The singer first explained: “I feel like I was sort of putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset.”

“It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn’t until I ended up actually making an attempt,” Madison further noted. “It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful.”

“I don’t know, it just all became too much. I wasn’t successful and I want to do something with that,” the 24-year-old continued. “I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?”

Barrymore later stated that she could relate to Madison because she also attempted to “end her life twice.”

She said: “Everybody struggles, so I related on levels that are difficult to talk about and I want to thank you because you’re discussing stuff right now that I want to make you feel safe about because I’ve been there.”

Drew, who made her acting debut at the age of five in 1980’s ‘Altered States’, has been open about her struggle with mental health. She was 13 when her mother admitted her to the Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital near Los Angeles, California, for an 18-month stay.

“I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” Drew recalled when revisiting the facility in 2021. “They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out.”