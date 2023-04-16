scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in 'Imlie' and is currently seen in 'Dharam Patnii', revealed how he decided to become an actor.

By Agency News Desk

TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Imlie’ and is currently seen in ‘Dharam Patnii’, revealed how he decided to become an actor.

He shared: “I had been doing drama and theatre since school and one day when I was sitting in a math class, I remember I was so bored and in my head, I was like what am I doing sitting here, I want to do something else. That’s when it hit me that I just want to be an actor and I want to go to Mumbai.”

He has done TV shows like ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, among others.

Furthermore, he elaborated: “I messaged my brother that this is the scene. I sent him a long message because I was very scared to tell anyone else at home. I was very nervous and scared waiting for his reply and he said ‘don’t worry I’ll talk to our parents’. And this was my first initial step towards becoming an actor,” Fahmaan concluded.

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Google to shut its G Suite app Currents
Next article
Kajol's Sunday advice: 'Be happy, eat lots!'
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

Sports

Basketball: CBA investigates Shanghai vs Jiangsu playoff game

News

Taika Waititi announces his upcoming sports film ‘Next Goal Wins’

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 319 new Covid cases

Sports

I started playing because I love it and now I get to do that all the time: Issy Wong

News

Salman Khan applauds the way comedian Vikalp Mehta mimics Akshay Kumar

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

Technology

Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 bn in 2035

News

Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

Health & Lifestyle

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health: experts

Health & Lifestyle

MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home

Technology

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light’

News

Arti Singh of 'Bigg Boss 13' to play negative role for first time in 'Shravani'

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US