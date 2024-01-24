Himanshi Parashar on 'Teri Meri Doriyaann': It would double the hard work

Actress Himanshi Parashar, who is seen in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ feels blessed as the show is set to air two episodes in a day, and shared that this in turn will bring along a responsibility to work hard, and bring the best for the viewers.

The recent highlight of the show revolves around Angad, who feels upset with Sahiba for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars.

The audience will get to witness two episodes in a day of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ commencing from January 22 to 26th.

Talking about the same, Himanshi shared: “I feel blessed and grateful for the love being showered on ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and have managed to grab the attention of the audience. I am thankful for all of it.”

“This in turn brings along a responsibility to work hard and bring the best for our viewers. It would double the hard work, but it will be worth it. The audience should anticipate an immense amount of drama and entertainment in these special episodes,” she said.

Added Himanshi: “It feels great to be recognized by the audience; it is their love and applause that keeps us motivated and gives us our best.”

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.