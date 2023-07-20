scorecardresearch
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

Ishita Dutt and her husband Vatsal Sheth have embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy.

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

‘Drishyam’ actress Ishita Dutt and her husband Vatsal Sheth have embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy.

The couple had announced their pregnancy on March 31. Though, Ishita gave birth to her first child, a baby boy on Wednesday. Vatsal took to the social media on Thursday, and shared the news about the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

The photo shared by Vatsal shows the happy faces of the couple. The picture is clicked in the hospital, with Ishita lying down on bed, and adorably holding the child in her hands. Vatsal is flaunting his big smile, while, his one hand is on Ishita’s head.

He captioned the post as, “Us… We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes”.

Congratulations started pouring in for the new parents, with showers of love from the fraternity.

Kushal Tandon wrote, “Mubarak mere bhai”, Drashti Dhami wrote, “Congratulations”, Mahekk Chahal commented, “Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy. God bless”.

Anita H Reddy wrote, “Congratulations”, while Ridhima Pandit commented, “Congratulations guys blessings and best wishes”.

Ishita and Vatsal had met on the sets of their show ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar’ in 2016. They had tied the knot on November 28, 2017 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in ‘Drishyam 2’, while Vatsal was seen in ‘Adipurush’.

