Jackie Shroff’s manjira to Bharti Singh’s dance moves, ‘Li’l Champs’ finale is a treat

Jackie Shroff, who appeared for the finale episode of the singing reality show, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', joined 9-year-old Harsh Sikandar

By News Bureau
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who appeared for the finale episode of the singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’, joined 9-year-old Harsh Sikandar during his performance on the devotional song ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai’ and played manjira.

Furthermore, Jackie and host Bharti Singh performed on the track ‘Hai Rama Ye Kya Hua’ and everyone on the show was left in splits.

Jackie along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and music director Amit Trivedi appeared as celebrity guests on the show.

During the episode, the 9-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, who hails from Pakyong, Sikkim was announced as the winner of this season. While 9-year-old Harsh Sikandar and 12-year-old Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Harsh, who became the first runner-up impressed the judges including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan not only with his performance but also with his story. After the demise of his father, he is the only earning member of the family and he does that by singing devotional songs at jagratas and whatever he earns from that he takes care of his mother and siblings.

However, Jetshen grabbed the eyeballs with her performance of the songs ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ from the film ‘Aradhana’ originally sung by Kishor Kumar and ‘Badtameez Dil’ from the film ‘Yeh Jawani Yeh Diwani’.

In fact, Jackie bowed down in front of her. Amit Trivedi also requested Jetshen to sing ‘Pareshaan’ with him on the stage. At last, contestants paid tribute to Jackie for completing 40 years in Bollywood and sung some of his famous songs including ‘Tera Naam Liya’, ‘Tu Mera Janu Hai Tu Mera Dilbar’.

The show concluded with Jetshen winning the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9’ trophy and a prize money of about Rs 10 lakh.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ aired on Zee TV.

