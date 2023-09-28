‘Jamai babu’ Amitabh Bachchan had to wear traditional Bengali attire, says ‘stylist had no idea what a dhoti looked like’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the dress code for this week on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has been traditional and from different parts of the country. For an episode, Amitabh revealed that the state was ‘West Bengal’ and as he is the ‘jamai babu’ he had to dress accordingly.

Amitabh, who is married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his blog and shared his pictures dressed in a kurta, pyjama and a gamcha paired with kolhapuris.

The actor then wrote: “The dress code for the week has been traditional and from different parts of the Country… So today in the morning episode it was Bengal… and the ‘jamai babu’ had to dress accordingly… but the stylist had no idea what a dhoti looked or dressed like so had to do without it.”

He added: “Resulting in a mix of several other… frustrating and annoying… eventually professionalism prevails and annoyance does nt find any place in the run at all .. good I think.