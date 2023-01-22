scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, is music's new 'Li'l Champ'

By News Bureau
Jetshen Dohna Lama Li'l Champ _ pic courtesy instagram
Jetshen Dohna Lama Li'l Champ _ pic courtesy instagram

Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, from Pakyong, Sikkim has been named the winner of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’. The show, which started on October 15, 2022, concluded with a grand finale and was attended by celebrity guests, notably Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and music director Amit Trivedi.

During the finale episode, there was tough competition with the top six contestants putting up their best act. Harsh Sikandar, Rafa Yeasmin, Atharv Bakshi, Atanu Mishra, Jetshen Dohna Lama and Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were the top six, but it was Jetshen who took home the trophy.

Jetshen was last praised by Hema Malini, who compared her voice to that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Jetshen was named the winner and awarded the trophy by the judges Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan. Harsh Sikandar, 9, and 12-year-old Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were named first and second runners-up respectively.

During the episode, Jackie Shroff played the manjira and Amit Trivedi requested Jetshen to sing ‘Pareshaan’ with him on the stage.

A big fan of rock music, Jetshen started singing at the age of three. After winning the trophy, the nine-year-old shared her excitement and said in a prepared statement: “This is like a dream coming true. The competition was tough as all the contestants are very talented. My journey has been a great learning experience for me and I am grateful to all my mentors who have constantly supported me and helped me understand my potential as a singer.”

She concluded by noting: “I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and looking forward to my new singing journey.”

Commenting on Jetshen’s performance, Mahadevan said: ”Jetshen has been consistently performing at the highest level throughout the season and been working towards perfecting her singing skills week after week. I have really seen her grow as a singer this season.”

Neeti congratulated the winner and declared: “I have loved and enjoyed her performances throughout the season. I believe she is a really versatile singer with the potential to make her career in the industry.”

Anu Malik conveyed his best wishes to Jetshen and said: “It has always been a delight to hear her sing. We have seen her grow since the inception of this season. I am certain she has a bright future ahead of her.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ aired on Zee TV.

Pic. Sourcezeetv
Previous article
U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra's sensational four-fer leads India to victory over Sri Lanka
Next article
ISL 2022-23: FC Goa register 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters, surge to fifth place
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for group admins on iOS

Technology

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 mn

Sports

Unbeaten Indian women's hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2

Sports

Hugo Calderano bags men's singles crown; China win four titles at WTT Contender Doha

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid blames poor conversion of PCs, circle penetration, easy turnovers for defeat to New Zealand

Technology

Zomato CEO says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it

Sports

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa register 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters, surge to fifth place

Sports

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra's sensational four-fer leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

Health & Lifestyle

Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea reports 16,624 Covid cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

Sports

I-league: Luka helps RoundGlass Punjab FC breach Mohammedan's fortress, register 4-0 win

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Profligate India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out (Ld)

Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US