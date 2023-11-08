Juhi Parmar on cracker-free Diwali: 'Time for all of us to wake up, treat our mother Earth well'

Actress Juhi Parmar hailed the Supreme Court’s order of banning firecrackers, and said that mother Earth needs to be treated well. The actress shared a video on social media showing her daughter the recent news about the air quality in Mumbai as the two then tell their viewers to spread the message of “No Firecrackers” this Diwali.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a ban on firecrackers across India, stating that the directions against the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers are applicable to not just Delhi-NCR but all states.

Speaking about the Supreme Court’s decision, Juhi said: “I am glad that the same day that I put out the message, our government too coincidentally put out a ban on firecrackers.”

She added: “I am not saying that we all didn’t burst crackers when we were kids but today looking at the environment, global warming and the recent news, its time for all of us to wake up and treat our Mother Earth well because our future generations will have a heavy price to pay!”

The ‘Kumkum’ actress says Diwali is her favourite time of the year.

“I’m not saying don’t celebrate Diwali, for me its my most favorite time of the year. It’s a time with a family, enjoy the lights, the sweets, the memories, the positivity and memories left behind!” she concluded.