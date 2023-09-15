scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds action director Sham Kaushal; calls him ‘paragon of hard work, diligence’

Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on Vicky Kaushal's father and Sham Kaushal, emphasising the essential role he played in ensuring the well-being of crew members on film sets.

By Agency News Desk
'KBC 15' Amitabh Bachchan lauds action director Sham Kaushal; calls him 'paragon of hard work, diligence'
'KBC 15' Amitabh Bachchan lauds action director Sham Kaushal; calls him 'paragon of hard work, diligence' _ pic courtesy news agency

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on actor Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal, emphasising the essential role he played in ensuring the well-being of crew members on film sets.

In the upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, the viewers will witness the entry of Bollywood actors Vicky and Manushi Chhillar.

The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming movie ‘The Great Indian Family’.

The promo released by the makers, shows Vicky in a grey suit and white formal shirt, while Manushi looks ethereal in a red off-shoulder dress.

Host of the show Big B gives a flower to the ‘Miss World 2017’ Manushi. Vicky is seen shaking a leg on ‘KBC 15’, in the style of his character ‘Bhajan Kumar’ from the movie.

Taking over the hot seat, Vicky and Manushi promise to deliver a delightful blend of brilliant gameplay and heartwarming banter with Amitabh.

But it was the unexpected nostalgic conversation between Amitabh and Vicky which is one of the highlights of the episode, wherein Big B will be seen reminiscing about Vicky’s father, the remarkable action director, Sham Kaushal.

The 80-year-old actor fondly highlights his extensive experience working with Vicky’s father.

The megastar spoke about how Sham was a paragon of hard work and diligence. He was known for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding artists from harm.

In any scene where the risk of injury loomed, Sham would promptly issue a warning, offering the option of a skilled stunt double to take the actor’s place.

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor even extended his heartfelt gratitude to Sham for his enduring care and protection of all actors.

The winning amount will be donated by Vicky and Manushi to the Manavlok Organisation, which looks into uplifting backward and rural communities through socio-economic help.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Music changes every six months, have to adapt and maintain identity: Javed Ali
Next article
Lancet study decodes what’s behind EG.5.1’s rapid spread
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US