Kirron Kher gets nostalgic as she remembers late Yash Chopra

Veteran actress and judge Kirron Kher will get nostalgic when she hears a beautiful qawwali from her film ‘Veer Zaara’ in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10. A heartwarming conversation unfolds after the contestant delivers the iconic ‘Aaya Tere Dar Par’ qawwali, leaving everyone awed.

‘Veer-Zaara’ is a 2004 romantic drama directed by late Yash Chopra, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta in the lead. SRK played the character of Veer Pratap Singh, who is an Indian Air Force officer, and Preity played Zaara Hayaat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

The flick also starred Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

The track ‘Aaya Tere Dar Par’ was sung by Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Hussain, Mohd Vakil, and Javed Hussain.

Judge Kirron will fondly recount a cherished memory with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra expressing: “It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film ‘Veer Zaara,’ and it deeply touched my heart. It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography.”

The show which has judges- Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah, has found its top 14 contestants who will perform awe-inspiring acts. From jaw-dropping performances to cutting-edge acts, the grand premiere episode of India’s Got Talent promises to be a ‘blockbuster’.

India’s Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.