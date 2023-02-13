scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Korean drama series ‘Suspicious Partner’ premier announced

By Glamsham Editorial
Korean drama series 'Suspicious Partner' premier announced
Korean drama series 'Suspicious Partner' on Zing

Korean Dramas, or K-Dramas, are greatly loved by the Indian youth, owing to their immersive plotlines, their ability to evoke emotions, and for featuring characters that one can relate with. This Valentine’s Day, Zing is ready to sprinkle the feeling of love all over the calendar with a refreshing wave of romance with ‘Suspicious Partner’. The blockbuster K-Drama is all set to air from today i.e. February 13th on the channel’s hugely popular ‘Hallyu’ time slot every weekday from 6 pm to 7 pm to touch hearts and entertain its fans to the very core.

Suspicious Partner will tug at your heartstrings with a fascinating and immersive narrative meshing a rare combination of romance and crime. The show moves along the life of two prosecutors, Noh Ji-wook, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Eun Bong-hee, played by Nam Ji-hyun, who solve cases together. One case that becomes central to their story is a murder investigation where Bong Hee is falsely accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend and the prosecutors must prove her innocence. As the case progresses and our protagonists become familiar with each other and love blossoms between them.

The contrasting personalities of Ji Wook and Bong Hee make it an entertaining drama, while the murder mystery element keeps things tense and thrilling. This drama is the ideal blend of romance, suspense, comedy, and more.

Commenting on this occasion, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “Our motto at Zing is to provide our viewers content of exceptional quality which will both, engage and entertain them. We have dedicated our Hallyu Time Slot exclusively for K-dramas on the back of the growing craze and popularity of the same among the youth. We always work to cater to all the entertainment-related needs of our Gen-Z audience with content that they can resonate with. To celebrate the quintessence of Valentine’s Day, we wish to introduce a wave of heart-warming love stories, the likes of Suspicious Partner.”

So, get ready to lose yourself in the mesmerizing love story called Suspicious Partner, on only on Zing.

Previous article
Kusha Kapila says she became a social media sensation by accident
Next article
AirTag helps track stolen car in US
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Lending platform mPokket to expand its workforce by next month

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC pre-order now available in India

News

'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

News

UK distributor picks up award-winning doc on journalist Ravish Kumar

News

Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan's friendship started when he, Zoya directed 'Breathless' video

News

'It is a dream come true for any director to work with Akshay,' says Raj Mehta

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU to introduce robotic surgery

News

'Aashiqana 3' trailer has Yash and Chikki haunted by gang of assassins

Technology

Japan postpones launch of new rocket due to bad weather

Technology

Twitter again delays roll-out of its paid API platform

News

Anand Pandit with Vaishal Shah to produce Rajesh Sharma’s Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

News

Rana Daggubati unveils ‘Agninakshatram’ starring Lakshmi Manchu

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire with a pink saree with a deep neck “fans say ‘Uffff Teri Ada”

News

Saif Ali Khan to headline hit Nordic drama ‘The Bridge’

News

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena's V-Day post is about self love: 'Main apni favourite hoon'

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi court sets aside direction to file FIR against doctor in medical negligence case

News

MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

News

Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Technology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US