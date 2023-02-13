Korean drama series ‘Suspicious Partner’ premier announced

Korean Dramas, or K-Dramas, are greatly loved by the Indian youth, owing to their immersive plotlines, their ability to evoke emotions, and for featuring characters that one can relate with. This Valentine’s Day, Zing is ready to sprinkle the feeling of love all over the calendar with a refreshing wave of romance with ‘Suspicious Partner’. The blockbuster K-Drama is all set to air from today i.e. February 13th on the channel’s hugely popular ‘Hallyu’ time slot every weekday from 6 pm to 7 pm to touch hearts and entertain its fans to the very core.

Suspicious Partner will tug at your heartstrings with a fascinating and immersive narrative meshing a rare combination of romance and crime. The show moves along the life of two prosecutors, Noh Ji-wook, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Eun Bong-hee, played by Nam Ji-hyun, who solve cases together. One case that becomes central to their story is a murder investigation where Bong Hee is falsely accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend and the prosecutors must prove her innocence. As the case progresses and our protagonists become familiar with each other and love blossoms between them.

The contrasting personalities of Ji Wook and Bong Hee make it an entertaining drama, while the murder mystery element keeps things tense and thrilling. This drama is the ideal blend of romance, suspense, comedy, and more.

Commenting on this occasion, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “Our motto at Zing is to provide our viewers content of exceptional quality which will both, engage and entertain them. We have dedicated our Hallyu Time Slot exclusively for K-dramas on the back of the growing craze and popularity of the same among the youth. We always work to cater to all the entertainment-related needs of our Gen-Z audience with content that they can resonate with. To celebrate the quintessence of Valentine’s Day, we wish to introduce a wave of heart-warming love stories, the likes of Suspicious Partner.”

