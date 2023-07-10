scorecardresearch
Krutika Desai draws inspiration from Ratan Rajput for her role in 'Gauna'

Krutika Desai has drawn inspiration from Ratan Rajput's debut show to grasp the subtle speech nuances.

Krutika Desai draws inspiration from Ratan Rajput for her role in 'Gauna'
Krutika Desai draws inspiration from Ratan Rajput for her role in 'Gauna'

Actress Krutika Desai, who will be seen as a protagonist in ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, said she has drawn inspiration from Ratan Rajput’s debut show to grasp the subtle speech nuances.

The storyline of ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ revolves around Gehna (played by Krutika), hailing from a remote village in Bihar, who was married at a very young age to her childhood best friend Gaurav. However, their union remains incomplete without the sacred Gauna ceremony.

Gehna embarks on a quest to find her husband, and fulfilling her long-awaited Gauna, encountering obstacles in the form of Urvashi, a determined and ambitious woman.

Talking about her preparation, the actress shared, “While I have many similarities with my character Gehna in real life, perfecting the dialect was my only challenge. Nonetheless, I am determined to connect deeply with my audience, so I have been working hard to refine my accent. I have sought help from a friend from Bihar to improve my language skills.”

“Additionally, I am avidly watching Ratan Rajput’s debut show to grasp the subtle speech nuances expected of me. Learning a new dialect and paying attention to these details has been a tremendously enjoyable experience. I sincerely hope that my efforts will capture the love and attention of my audience,” she added.

The show also stars Papiya Sengupta, Nishikant Dixit, and Namrata Kapoor in significant roles. It will air on Shemaroo Umang from Monday.

