scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

Kushagre Dua added that while 'Udaariyaan' was always loved by viewers, others shows are also concentrating on attracting younger audiences

By Agency News Desk

Actor Kushagre Dua, who is currently part of ‘Udaariyaan,’ said that makers are concentrating on making youth-centric shows now. He added that while ‘Udaariyaan’ was always loved by viewers, others shows are also concentrating on attracting younger audiences.

“‘Udaariyaan’ has a youthful story. Nowadays, many shows have become youth-based. This show attracts a young audience. If you notice, all the leads are young, so I feel TV has had a drastic change in that manner,” he said.

Talking about his character in the show, he said: “My character’s name is Sartaj. To be honest, this is a very different character from who I am in real life. Sartaj doesn’t believe in love because he has been heartbroken once, and neither does Khushagre believe in love. But I feel, this is the only similarity.”

He added: “I am still waiting to see the response to my character as it’s just been a few days but I hope it goes well. We all are doing well and this is one of the best shows on TV today. The best compliment that I have received is from my mother. She says I look like Ranbir Kapoor, which means the most to me.”

In fact, his family loves the show.

“Of course, Punjabi is loved by the audience and I am also a Punjabi. My whole family sees my shows. In fact, my grandparents also enjoy this show and they have been watching it from the start. They are hooked on this. The story comes with a Punjabi touch so this show lives nationwide,” he said.

Talking about working with producer-duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, he said: “It’s a great experience to work with them. I want to thank them for giving me this role. I am very fortunate to be a part of it. Chandigarh is amazing. I came here earlier when I was shooting for my web series ‘Campus Diaries’. This time, we are going to be here for a longer period. It’s a new experience all-over. And I am not missing Mumbai as I am having an amazing time here.”

Previous article
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya back as Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings
Next article
New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's
This May Also Interest You
News

Russell Crowe comments on 'Gladiator' sequel, says he's 'slightly jealous'

News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

Health & Lifestyle

Maha notches 1 K plus new Covid infections, 9 deaths

Technology

Acer launches new gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990 in India

Sports

NBA Academy India's Ann Mary Zachariah to play for Colorado State University in US college basketball

Technology

S.Korea top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asked me to play to my strength, says Rahane after blazing fifty against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

News

Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US