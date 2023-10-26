‘MasterChef India’: ‘Swaad Aa Gaya’, says Chef Ranveer Brar on Kriti Dhiman’s ‘black garlic ice-cream’

The upcoming episode of the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’ features a unique blend of flavours. During the course of the episode, contestant Kriti Dhiman, a 23-year-old home baker from Gobindgarh, Punjab, steals the spotlight with her ‘black garlic ice cream.’

Kriti chooses her favourite ingredient – dates, and makes it the base for a delectable date pudding. However, the judges throw a curveball at her by asking her to choose one out of three secret ingredients presented by them. She picks black garlic, and transforms her choice into a velvety black garlic ice cream, which leaves all three judges in absolute awe of her culinary brilliance.

Chef Ranveer Brar, who serves in the judges panel, heaps praise on Kriti’s dish. With a resounding bang of his signature spatula, he says: “Swaad Aa Gaya.”

He goes on to say: “Kriti’s creation transcends the ordinary. It’s a symphony of flavours that are a pure delight to the taste buds. Her choice to incorporate black garlic into her ice cream is nothing short of mind-blowing. It takes courage to experiment with flavours at this level, and her risk has paid off in the most delicious way possible. This is the kind of innovation that sets MasterChef India’s contestants apart.”

With Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra at the helm, this digital-exclusive season of the cooking based reality show boasts a gastronomic extravaganza.

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.