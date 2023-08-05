scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

As the Kurukshetra fight in ‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ reaches its culmination, the contestants are gearing up for the next destination - the majestic mountains of Chail.

By Agency News Desk
'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode
'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

As the Kurukshetra fight in the reality youth adventure show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ reaches its culmination, the contestants are gearing up for the next destination – the majestic mountains of Chail. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a thrilling road trip unfolding, taking Roadies from the serene fields of Patiala to the mountains as new mysterious contestants make their way to the show.

As the journey progresses, the Roadies’ camp will welcome four newcomers from Roadies Battleground, sparking curiosity and uncertainty among the group. Sonu will ask the Gang Leaders, “Leaders, koi naye chehere dikh rahe haain aapko?” to which Rhea will be saying, “Do toh puraane bhi dikh rahe hain jo auditions me aaye the”. The unexpected arrival of the new contestants will leave everyone burning with questions.

The host, Sonu Sood will be seen explaining the ‘Tod Faad Entry’ task, where three teams of five Roadies each, including a new member, will face a multi-stage challenge that will happen simultaneously. The task will involve scaling a wall where the contestants will retrieve a ladder using a rope, descending to the next phase where pouches with numbers await. After unlocking a box they will discover silver balls. Two team members will then climb up the wall, aiming to break coloured tiles using the silver balls to complete the task.

Prince seems unimpressed with his gang members with their overall performance and will be seen expressing his disappointment. He will give an earful to his gang members saying, “Main agar itne saare show jeeta hoon woh luck se nahi jeeta. Mehnat lagti hai. Hard work lagta hai. Jisko jeetne ki chaah hoti hai na, wohi jeet ta hai.”

The upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’Saturday will air on Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event
Next article
Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
This May Also Interest You
News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

1 year of ‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Sports

East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC open campaign with hard-fought win over Mohammedan Sporting

News

Anil Sharma compares 'raw action' in 'Gadar 2' with Christopher Nolan's knack for realism

Technology

No longer an affliction of the elderly, high BP now catches people young

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for better showing in the batting department for bouncing back against West Indies (preview)

Technology

How high BP impacts multiple organs and what low BP tells us

Technology

Pregnancy-induced hypertension: Why mothers-to-be must watch BP

Technology

Any change in weather can also impact your blood pressure

Technology

One in four adults in India has high BP, yet no one knows when it strikes

Technology

Smart wearable devices revolutionise blood pressure control

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US