My mother got teary eyed after watching me in 'ShivShakti', says Nikki Sharma

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Actress Nikki Sharma’s return to television with ‘ShivShakti’ brings joy to her fans and her loving mother, Sandeepa.

As Nikki portrays Shakti, her mother’s admiration for her character shines brightly. From shooting for the first scene in Varanasi to being on set in Mumbai, her mother has provided unwavering support.

Nikki cherishes their bond, knowing her biggest fan is right by her side.

“I am truly blessed to have a mother who has been my biggest supporter throughout my journey. From the moment my first scene aired on television, she has been there. My mom has been my biggest fan, she was eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show, and after watching it, she got emotional and teary eyed,” said Nikki.

“Not only does she stay on the sets with me, but she also fills my heart with love and encouragement every single day. And now, seeing the incredible response from fans and their messages flooding my social media, it’s overwhelming. I’m grateful for their support, and it pushes me to give my best in every performance,” she added.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by ‘Studio LSD Productions’, the mesmerising show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

sp/svn

