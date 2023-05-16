Neha Joshi on what sets her 'Doosri Maa' character apart from other onscreen mums

Television actress Neha Joshi, who essays the character of Yashoda in the show ‘Doosri Maa,’ said that facing her character’s husband’s past and still doing her duties as a mother is something that sets her apart.

The actress said: “Yashodha’s character has resonated with audiences, and I must admit, the role is challenging. One has to bring authenticity to the character and do justice to the emotions involved. But at the same time, it’s also deeply fulfilling. There are no bounds to motherly love and affection. However, it can be complicated, especially when the child in question is the illegitimate son of your husband.”

She further mentioned: “While there have been several portrayals of strong mothers on television, what sets Yashoda’s character apart is her journey of coming to terms with her husband’s past and standing up against her own family and society for Krishna and striking a balance between her maternal instincts. The hurt of being cheated on makes her a unique character in the theme of motherhood.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.